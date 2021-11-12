Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo Buys 11,539 Shares

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 11,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $356,324.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BVH stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. 481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,024. The stock has a market cap of $684.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

