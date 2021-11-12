Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

Specifically, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,312 shares of company stock worth $306,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

The firm has a market cap of $698.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

