B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 584 ($7.63).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of BME stock traded down GBX 9.28 ($0.12) on Thursday, hitting GBX 598.52 ($7.82). The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 587.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 570.19.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.