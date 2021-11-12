Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $3,100.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,683.79.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,479.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,430.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,313.55. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.64, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 44.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,442,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.