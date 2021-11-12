Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $119.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $122.06.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,042. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,827,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,696,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

