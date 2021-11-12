Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Graco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Graco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Graco by 8.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

