Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,008 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Immatics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Immatics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in Immatics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Immatics by 48.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $11.54 on Friday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

