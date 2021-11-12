Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.