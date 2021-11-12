Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITOS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 397,181 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

ITOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.