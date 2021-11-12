Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 24.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99,697 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 83,195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.28.

NYSE ADS opened at $80.08 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $60.38 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

