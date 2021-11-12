Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 157,209 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,880,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

KPTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

