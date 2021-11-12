Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSE:BIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. 156,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,974. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 153,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.65% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $35,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

