Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 832 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $1,299,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $283,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $8,184,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $3,064,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,630. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $645.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $669.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $619.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

