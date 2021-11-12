Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Tesla were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,063.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $878.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $733.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,098,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,707,248. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.