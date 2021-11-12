Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 800 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in The Clorox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.56 and its 200 day moving average is $172.63. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

