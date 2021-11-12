Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

