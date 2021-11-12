Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brady were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.