Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director Sells $105,150.00 in Stock

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,873. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.