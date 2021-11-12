BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of LND opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.02. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 20.38%.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Livestock, and Others. The Real Estate segment presents results from operations with properties that occured in the subsidiaries of the company.
