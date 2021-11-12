BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of LND opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.02. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 20.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LND. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter worth $756,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 73,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter worth $195,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Livestock, and Others. The Real Estate segment presents results from operations with properties that occured in the subsidiaries of the company.

