Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $465.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $352.54 and a 1 year high of $472.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $449.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.