Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 17,506 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

CGW stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

