Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 20,009 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bridge Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,009 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000.

SHY stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

