Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Enservco worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enservco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enservco by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Enservco Co. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

