Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Escalade worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Escalade by 795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Escalade by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Escalade by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Escalade stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $255.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.35. Escalade, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Escalade Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

