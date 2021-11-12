Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $65,322.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,688 shares of company stock worth $494,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

