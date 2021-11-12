Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Air Industries Group worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Industries Group during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 113,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.02 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.