Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 4,285 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

ACET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.54.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $305.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.36. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

