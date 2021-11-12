Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BHG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $17.93.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 103,762 shares of company stock worth $999,136.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Health Group stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

