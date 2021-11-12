Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Up to $14.15

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $15.80. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 5,297 shares changing hands.

BRLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

