Britvic’s (BVIC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Britvic to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 961.25 ($12.56).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 898.50 ($11.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 27.06. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 921.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 934.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total transaction of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Insiders acquired a total of 44 shares of company stock worth $27,155 over the last three months.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

