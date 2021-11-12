Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.61. The stock had a trading volume of 626,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.