Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.60.
BR traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.61. The stock had a trading volume of 626,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.00.
In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
