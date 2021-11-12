Brokerages Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.01 Million

Analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report $223.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.41 million. Cognex reported sales of $223.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Cognex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

