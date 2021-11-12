Brokerages Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $17.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $16.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $69.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMRK shares. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMRK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,614. The firm has a market cap of $415.22 million, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

