Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $64,644,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after acquiring an additional 879,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 323,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

