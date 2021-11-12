Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.98. 2,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,819. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $103.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

