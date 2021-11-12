Brokerages Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.33 Million

Analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will post sales of $138.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.50 million and the highest is $138.71 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $543.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $544.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $605.25 million, with estimates ranging from $601.41 million to $607.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PowerSchool.

PWSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 778,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,720. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

