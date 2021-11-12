Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Post $0.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Pure Storage posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northland Securities raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

PSTG stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $28.20. 5,057,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after buying an additional 2,094,233 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,654,000 after buying an additional 1,791,077 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

