Brokerages Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after acquiring an additional 360,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 67.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,777,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,108,000 after acquiring an additional 718,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after buying an additional 356,912 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after buying an additional 429,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SC stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,715. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

