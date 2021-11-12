Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the lowest is $2.66. Target posted earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $12.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.02. 221,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,261. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target has a twelve month low of $158.64 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 407,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,446,000 after acquiring an additional 240,570 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,669 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Target by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.