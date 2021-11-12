Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.36. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.61. 30,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.17, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $166.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,427,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.