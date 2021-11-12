Brokerages Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report sales of $105.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.11 million to $106.22 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $73.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $440.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.60 million to $455.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $436.53 million, with estimates ranging from $432.47 million to $441.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.27. 122,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,167. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.22%.

In related news, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $734,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,875,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,868 shares of company stock worth $8,913,611. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

