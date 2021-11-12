Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post sales of $12.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 billion and the highest is $12.88 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $11.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $47.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after buying an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after acquiring an additional 364,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,521 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSN traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,998. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $83.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

