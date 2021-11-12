Brokerages Expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAPS shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

NASDAQ MAPS traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,289. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,679,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,308,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,251,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

