Brokerages Set Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target at $4.16

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.16.

CRNCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price objective for the company.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.