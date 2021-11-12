Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $51.62

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 64.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.8% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

