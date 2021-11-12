Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.77.

DCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $5,487,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

