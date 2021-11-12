Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) PT at $60.76

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.94. 1,324,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,672. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

