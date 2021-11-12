Brokerages Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Price Target at €47.67

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.67 ($56.08).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

FPE stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €32.58 ($38.33). 9,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.40. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

