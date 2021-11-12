Brokerages Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Price Target at €47.67

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.67 ($56.08).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

FPE stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €32.58 ($38.33). 9,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.40. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

