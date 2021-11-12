Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Price Target at C$3.95

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.95.

OGI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

OrganiGram stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.93. 4,707,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,798. The firm has a market cap of C$875.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.23. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$8.00.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

