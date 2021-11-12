Brokerages Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Target Price at $30.00

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Equities analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 323,725 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $5,781,728.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser purchased 57,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 377,481 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

